'Bigg Boss' punishes Archana Gautam by making her the new captain

The captain of ‘Bigg Boss’ house is a prestigious position, however, this time, it has been given as a punishment to contestant Archana Gautam in the 16th season.

Taking into cognizance her violating the rules of the show, ‘Bigg Boss’ announced that the new head of the house is Archana, which turned out to be a punishment for her.

Called the most entertaining contestant in the house, Archana broke maximum rules, under the captaincy of Shiv Thakare. Archana and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary violate the greatest house rule by sleeping during the day.

Annoyed at the other contestants, Priyanka and Archana seek revenge by banging plates during the designated sleeping hours.

Next day, Bigg Boss called everyone to the living area and authorised Shiv to punish both Archana and Priyanka. Shiv sentences Archana to the circular jail and confines Priyanka inside a wooden box kept in the garden area until the next command of Bigg Boss.

Addressing Archana’s actions of violating house rules, Bigg Boss announces her as the new captain of the house as punishment until the next morning.

The master warns her that she will be under strict vigilance for the next 24 hours.

Contestants join hands to rebel against the new captain.

From fighting, to not cleaning and even stealing chocolates that are meant for the captain only, contestants push the envelope to give Archana a tough time.

