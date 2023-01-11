WORLD

Biggest Australian polluters forced to lower emissions by 4.9% annually

NewsWire
0
0

The Australian government on Tuesday announced it will impose stricter carbon emissions limits on the country’s biggest polluters.

Under the revamped safeguard mechanism, Australia’s 215 biggest industrial polluters will be forced to cut their emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, reports Xinhua news agency.

From July 1, the facilities will be subject to a binding pollution cap that will fall by 4.9 per cent every year.

The safeguard mechanism is the incumbent Labor government’s signature climate policy and will be the first legislation that compels the industry to cut emissions since the carbon tax was repealed in 2014.

Chris Bowen, minister for climate change and energy, told reporters on Tuesday that the policy would ensure big polluters do their bit to help Australia achieve its goal to reduce emissions by 43 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

“Facilities covered by the safeguard mechanism are responsible for almost a third of Australia’s emissions,” Bowen said.

“Twenty-eight per cent of emissions come from them — we will require 28 per cent of emissions reduction to come from safeguard facilities,” he added.

20230111-151404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war shows no signs of winding down despite Moscow’s advance...

    ‘Raisi becoming Prez final wake-up call to not renew Iran n-deal’

    US orders family members of embassy staff to leave Ukraine

    San Francisco Mayor announces citywide street repaving plan