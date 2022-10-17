INDIASPORTS

Biggest positive for us is that Pardeep Narwal is back in form: UP Yoddhas head coach Jasveer Singh

UP Yoddhas bounced back into form after defeating Bengaluru Bulls 44-37 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking about their victory, UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasveer Singh said, “After attaining a massive lead in the first half, we wanted to play safe in the second half as we didn’t want any injuries and that’s why Bengaluru picked up a lot of points in the second half. But, I think we played a bit too safe in certain occasions, which was our mistake. The biggest positive for us is that Pardeep is back in form. Our defense unit is also playing very well.”

Pardeep Narwal, who scored 14 points against Bengaluru Bulls, said, “I always look to pick up as many points as possible for my team. Let’s see how many points I can score this season. I’ll try to keep playing well and correcting my mistakes after every match. I’ll try to perform even better than I did against Bengaluru Bulls.”

The Bengal Warriors-Jaipur Pink Panthers will be a cracker of a game as both sides are in tremendous form. The Warriors and the Panthers have won their last three games on the trot. While Arjun Deshwal will lead the charge for Jaipur, Bengal’s Maninder Singh will pose a tough challenge for the Panthers.

