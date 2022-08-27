SCI-TECHWORLD

Biggest regret is that Twitter has become a company: Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey’s biggest regret is that Twitter, which he co-founded, has become a company.

In a tweet, Dorsey who is now running financial payments company Block, said: “The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it (Twitter) became a company”.

When app researcher Jane Manchun Wong asked him in what form did he wish Twitter to become, Dorsey replied: “A protocol. Def can’t be owned by a state, or company. Becomes clearer every day”.

He had earlier tweeted that Twitter should be an open and verifiable protocol.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has submitted a subpoena for evidence from former Twitter CEO Dorsey.

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO last November and handed control of the company he helped create to Parag Agrawal.

The microblogging platform and Musk are preparing for their October 17 trial date at the Delaware Court of Chancery to argue over his attempt to break their acquisition agreement.

As per reports, it is hard to say what information Dorsey has that Musk couldn’t obtain by just texting him.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, has claimed that the Agrawal-led platform lied about the actual number of bots on its platform and misled federal regulators about users’ safety, creating a storm.

