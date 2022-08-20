Football stars are once again ready to showcase their talent in the World Cup 2022, which starts in less than 100 days in Qatar, but for the world’s two biggest starts — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — it will probably be the last time they will be seen in the action in the football extravaganza.

Argentina’s Messi is now 35, and the Portuguese striker is 37, and this could probably be the last World Cup for them. So far, Messi and Ronaldo have not won the World Cup and this time around both would be determined to add the only trophy missing from their stellar careers.

Having inspired their respective national teams to continental glory (Portugal at Euro 2016 and Argentina at the 2021 Copa America), both players know they’re representing teams capable of winning in Qatar if they can overcome traditional favourites like France, Brazil and Germany.

Favourites:

Thirty-two teams, 64 matches, 28 days. The first World Cup in the Middle East. The tournament starts on November 21 and the final is set for December 18. Here are the top four favourite teams:

Brazil: No. 1 in FIFA rankings and the five-time champions Brazil have the mercurial Neymar, touted as the next big thing in international football, Vinicius Junior and Alisson in their ranks, which makes them firm favourites in Qatar. However, they have not won the trophy since 2002.

France: Defending champions France are also the favourites with a star-studded squad that includes Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema. Guided by one of the cleverest brains in international football Didier Deschamps, France will try to make history by winning back-to-back trophies. No team has retained the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Argentina: They have not won the World Cup since the days of the great Diego Maradona. This will be the first World Cup since his death in November 2020 and Argentina is improving, with Messi still at its core. Argentina are hoping to see Messi land the one major honour that has so far eluded him in a remarkable career.

England: Semifinalists at the World Cup in 2018, finalists at the European Championship in 2021. Soccer’s most underperforming national team is treading in the right direction. Under Gareth Southgate, England finished fourth at Russia 2018, third in the 2019 UEFA Nations League and runners-up at Euro 2020. Progress is being made. The next step is the biggest, but they can win the World Cup.

Apart from these teams, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Netherlands could be a threat to any team. Portugal have the ability to cause an upset, even if Ronaldo will be 37 by the time the World Cup kicks off.

Top Stars:

Kylian Mbappe (France): The star of the last World Cup at the age of 19, Mbappe is only getting better. The speedy striker could match Brazil’s great Pele in being a champion at his first two World Cups. Mbappe was superb for France as Didier Deschamps’ side sealed the world title in 2018, but the PSG star has moved to another level in the last two seasons with incredible performances for his club PSG and is ready to continue his stellar form in the World Cup.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): Talk of Messi’s powers waning has been exaggerated this season, but the seven-time ‘World Player of the Year’ might have been saving his 35-year-old legs for one last push at a World Cup winner’s medal. He is currently the leading assist maker for PSG in Ligue 1 and his enduring class will be crucial for Argentina in the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): He has won the European Championship but the leading scorer in men’s international soccer hasn’t played in a World Cup final. Expectations will be intense around Ronaldo in Qatar, as they beat North Macedonia to secure their place at the tournament and the 2016 European champions will look once again to Ronaldo’s ability to lead their attack as a huge focal point.

Karim Benzema (France): The veteran forward has reminded everyone of his big-game talent in 2021-22 and he remains one of the deadliest finishers on the planet.

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium): Widely regarded as the world’s best midfielder, his driving runs are among the best sights in soccer. Belgium just have to hope he arrives healthy.

Neymar (Brazil): Increasingly overshadowed by Mbappe and Messi at PSG, but still the main man for Brazil. The mercurial Brazilian continues to shoulder the burden of his country’s hopes on the biggest stage, and Qatar 2022 will be no different. A nation expects whenever Neymar pulls on the shirt he will be desperate to lead the Selecao to their first world title since 2002. Watch out for the tricks and flicks — and of course some histrionics, too.

Apart from these stars, there are players like Vinicius Jr. (Brazil), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Luka Modric (Croatia), Harry Kane (England), and many others who can enthrall the world with their amazing on-field skills.

Where is the 1.3 billion-people country, India? As usual, sitting on the fence, cheering for others and day-dreaming to get into the World Cup in the distant future!

20220820-185403