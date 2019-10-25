‘Bigil’ collects a whopping over Rs 200 cr in 5 days

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) Tamil superstar Vijay’s Diwali release, “Bigil” has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark globally in just five days since its release.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted: “#Bigil grossed Rs 203 crore globally in flat 5 days. #ThalapathyVijay unstoppable winning streak continues.”

According to timesofindia.com, the film, directed by Atlee Kumar, is having a dream run worldwide as it released in almost 4,200 screens.

Vijay is known as Thalapathy to Tamil fans and the film continues his winning streak at the box-office. Incidentally, this is his third release with Atlee after “Theri” and “Mersal”. With both earlier films emerging blockbusters, Vijay fans hope “Bigil” will repeat the box-office feat.

“Bigil” is a sports action film that has Vijay in dual roles as father and son. As the father, he plays a local don and as the son he is the coach of a women’s football team. The actor underwent training for the coach’s character.

–IANS

dc/bc