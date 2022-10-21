INDIALIFESTYLE

Bihar: 2 langurs electrocuted, hundreds participate in funeral procession

A case of man’s love for animals was seen on the Tekari Road locality in Gaya, where hundreds of people gathered near the Hanuman temple upon hearing the news of the death of two langurs on Wednesday.

The two langurs, who were electrocuted to death, were cremated following Hindu customs.

According to the locals, the langurs died after being hit by a high-tension wire near the temple on Wednesday evening.

Local resident Bimlendu Chaitanya said that langurs have been dying in the locality in the month of October for the past five years.

Three langurs had come under the grip of the electric wire, two of which died, while the third was injured.

These incidents are happening because of the negligence of the concerned department, Chaitanya added.

Another local, Vipin Kumar Kejriwal, said that on Thursday, the funeral procession of the langurs was taken out from the temple following several Hindu rituals, amid the beating of drums. The community decided to cremate them according to Hindu customs as soldiers of Lord Ram’s army.

Several social workers of the city took part in the funeral procession, setting an example of kindness and humanity. The entire locality resonated with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

After passing through different localities, the langurs were cremated at the Bahadurgarh crematorium on the banks of Falgu river.

