INDIA

Bihar: 35 sentenced to life imprisonment in double-murder case

The district court in Purnea has awarded life sentence to 35 persons in connection with a double-murder case that took place 10 years ago.

On January 30, 2013, a group of 40 people lynched Mhammad Jamiluddin and his nephew Azhar Alam at Begampur village in the district in broad daylight.

Four of the accused persons died during trial, while one turned out to be a juvenile at the time of the killing.

“On Saturday, the court held 35 accused persons guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The juvenile accused was released after spending three years at an observation home. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the convicts,” said Om Prakash Paswan, additional public prosecutor at Purnea court.

