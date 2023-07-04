INDIA

Bihar: 50 fall ill after eating chicken-rice at wedding function

Around 50 people fell sick after eating chicken-rice during a wedding function in Bihar’s Khagaria district.

The incident took place at Lahri village under Alauli police station limitsa. Those who fell ill have been admitted to the primary health centre (PHC) in Alauli and the Sadar hospital in Khagaria.

Officials said that majority of them are children, while the condition of three is stated to be critical.

The officials said that a function was held during a marriage ceremony and the hosts served chicken-rice to the groom’s side on Monday evening.

The leftovers were again served to the guests on Tuesday morning. Soon the guests started vomiting and complained about stomach pain.

An official said that the food was adulterated as it was kept for a long time after cooking.

“We have collected the food samples and sent them to the lab for testing. Action will be taken after we receive the report,” said an official of Alauli police station.

