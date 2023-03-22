INDIA

Bihar: 9 escape from child observation home

Nine children have fled from an observation home in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, an official said on Wednesday.

According to an official, the children are suspected to have jumped the wall after breaking the window to flee from the observation home.

Later, sub divisional officer Manoj Kumar and sub divisional police officer Ashok Kumar Pandey visited the observation home.

The officials claimed that the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

A police team has been formed to arrest them.

The police were scanning the CCTV cameras of the observation centre and adjoining areas to find some clues about them.

A few police teams also visited the houses of the inmates to trace and nab them.

Among the nine who escaped, six are from Vaishali, two from Arval and one from Jehanabad district.

