INDIALIFESTYLE

Bihar: Acquitted in 26-yr-old case, elderly man dies of heart attack

NewsWire
0
0

An elderly person died due to heart attack soon after he was acquitted in a 26-year-old case in Bihar’s Banka district.

The deceased has been identified as Nago Singh (76), a native of Jhunka village under Belhar police station in the district.

Nago Singh, along with four others, were booked in a crop destruction case in 1996. The court’s decision came on Wednesday evening.

His advocate Devendra Prasad Singh said: “Nago Singh was on bail and he believed that he was innocent and was wrongly framed in the case. When the court’s decision came in favour of him and the other accused persons, they were all relieved and expressed their satisfaction. But Nago Singh, after hearing the news of his acquittal, collapsed on the ground. His family members took him to the health centre inside the court premises where he succumbed.”

“The court acquitted Nago Singh and others in the absence of evidence,” he added.

The family members of the deceased said that for Nago Singh, it was a case of justice delayed is justice denied.

“He always said that he was innocent. Still he went to jail and was currently out on bail. He fought this case for 26 years to prove that he was not guilty, and eventually the court ruled in his favour,” a family member of Nago Singh told local reporters.

The hearing was held in the court of Additional Session Judge Piyush Kumar, who directed all the accused persons to be physically present in the court. After the final hearing, Kumar acquitted all the accused persons in this case.

This is not the first case where a person was acquitted after so many years. On October 11, a person was acquitted after 43 years in Buxar district.

The case goes back to 1979, when a group of people was booked for their alleged involvement in physical assault, firing and attempt to murder of a local trader in Chaugai village under Murar police station in Buxar district.

The acquitted person named Munna Singh was just 10-year-old at that time, and the trader had named him in his complaint. Munna Singh (53) was acquitted in the absence of witnesses.

20221020-201805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Those not allied with Cong should also be invited: Mamata on...

    India reports 15,040 new Covid cases, 29 deaths

    No anticipatory bail in UP for accused in serious crime

    ‘Pak pharma companies withholding $430,000 payment to Indian exporters’