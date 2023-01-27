INDIA

Bihar: Administration says it was religious flag, not Pakistani

NewsWire
0
0

A day after reports emerged that a Pakistani flag was hoisted in Bihar’s Purnea district, the local administration said that it was a religious flag and not the Pakistani.

Surendra Kumar Saroj, the DSP (Sadar) of Purnea, claimed that it was not a Pakistani flag.

“The flag was hoisted in a house belonging to a person named Mohammad Mubarkuddin in a village called Sipahi Tola. When we received the information, we went immediately. We found a green religious flag,” Saroj said.

“A section of the media reported about the national flag being hoisted on the 74th Republic Day leading to the controversy. We are looking into it to find how the rumours spread,” he said.

20230127-134203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala HC allows abortion for teenage Pocso victim

    Low-intensity earthquake hits Delhi, no casualties or loss

    CJI’s remark on Nitish Kumar’s liquor ban has a little injustice...

    Microsoft Defender now available for individuals, families