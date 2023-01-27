A day after reports emerged that a Pakistani flag was hoisted in Bihar’s Purnea district, the local administration said that it was a religious flag and not the Pakistani.

Surendra Kumar Saroj, the DSP (Sadar) of Purnea, claimed that it was not a Pakistani flag.

“The flag was hoisted in a house belonging to a person named Mohammad Mubarkuddin in a village called Sipahi Tola. When we received the information, we went immediately. We found a green religious flag,” Saroj said.

“A section of the media reported about the national flag being hoisted on the 74th Republic Day leading to the controversy. We are looking into it to find how the rumours spread,” he said.

