With the BJP celebrating 9 years of the Narendra Modi government, the alliance leaders are coming up with a list of the policies brought by the Centre which they believe badly failed on the ground.

Senior RJD leader Chirtanjan Gagan said: “In the last nine years, the people of the country are bearing the pain of inflation, unemployment and dictatorship. The Narendra Modi government came to power on the basis of “Jumlas”. It has not fulfilled any promise made to the people of the country.”

“The BJP government came to power with the promise that it would create two crore jobs every year. In 9 years, it has not given even 9 lakh jobs despite 40 lakh posts being vacant in the central government,” Gagan said.

“Narendra Modi came with the promise to double the income of farmers by 2022. Did he do that, no. Over 800 farmers lost their lives on the border of Delhi only because the Narendra Modi government had brought three black laws in the agriculture sector. After the withdrawal of those laws, the Modi government has not implemented the promises made post negotiations with the farmers. It has not implemented the MSP. It promised concrete houses for every person in the country. Is that promise fulfilled? What happened to cleaning the Ganga river,” Gagan asked.

“Narendra Modi had promised to bring back black money from the foreign banks and put Rs 15 lakh in every bank account. Black money did not come from the foreign banks but many imposters took thousands of crores of rupees from the Indian banks and the LIC,” he said.

“51% people were living Below the Poverty Line in 2014 and now the figure has reached 62% in the last 9 years,” Gagan said.

Another RJD leader and national spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said: “During the Manmohan Singh government, Narendra Modi had said that the value of the rupee is declining against the dollar and is actually declining the economy of the country. What is the status now? The rupee is at an all time high of Rs 82 against the dollar. Similarly, the petrol price in Patna is Rs 108 per litre while the current Brent crude price is 72 dollars per barrel. When you compare this with the Manmohan Singh government, the crude oil price had reached up to 140 dollars but the price of petrol did not go beyond Rs 70 in the country.”

“The Narendra Modi government has brought demonetisation, GST, Agniveer which turned into non visionary decisions and have badly affected the common people. During corona, lakhs of children became orphaned. Thousands of women become widows but the Narendra Modi government has not given relief to them,” Tiwari said.

“Moreover, those who put these poor policies in the perspective of the common people, the Narendra Modi government targeted them with CBI, ED, Income Tax etc,” Tiwari said.

“The Narendra Modi government has weakened the Centre-state relationship in the country. It has a policy to ignore those states where the BJP is not in power. The welfare schemes and scholarship for EBC students from class 1 to 8 were stopped by the Centre,” said Neeraj Kumar, MLC and chief spokesperson of the JD-U.

“The Modi government always shows-off about nationalism but I believe they are just using the names of our freedom fighters. They have organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh in Arrah and removed his name from the Guiness Book of World Records. They are just insulting our ancestors,” Kumar said.

“The Centre has come up with the Ujjwala Yojana and fixed Rs 1200 for every LPG cylinder. During the pandemic, the Bihar government had given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of every victim while the Narendra Modi government had given only Rs 50,000,” Kumar added.

“The Narendra Modi government came up with the Agniveer policy and offered only a 4-year job in the Indian Army without any pension and compensation. It had promised two crore jobs every year and given only 7 lakh 22 thousand 133 jobs,” he said.

“This government has discriminated against society on the basis of religion. We believe in Sarva Dharma Sambhav and they are just doing Hindu-Muslim,” Kumar said.

20230528-141204