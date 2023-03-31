INDIA

Bihar announces subsidy of Rs 13,114 crore for power to protect common people

NewsWire
0
0

After a spike in the power tariff, the Bihar government on Friday decided to give a subsidy to the tune of Rs 13,114 crore for the sector.

Announcing the measure in the Assembly during the Budget session, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought to explain why the power tariff increased in Bihar and how the subsidy would ensure that this would not affect common people of the state.

“The Centre is giving us power at a high rate. They have increased the power tariff this year too. I want to put my point that the Centre is fixing different rates for different states. For example, the Centre is providing power to Gujarat and Maharashtra at a lower rate. These states are considered as the richest in the country. On the other hand, Bihar is a poor state but the Centre is supplying electricity at a high rate. Hence, the tariff is high here. This is the reason why I demanded for one nation one tariff in the country,” he said.

“Since, the Centre has an increased rate of power, it would put an additional burden on the common people. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to give a subsidy of Rs 13,114 crore for the people of Bihar. With this, the electricity rate will remain the same in the financial year 2023-24,” Nitish Kumar added.

20230331-211403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Dahaad’ becomes first Indian series to screen at Berlinale

    Neelu Kohli: ‘Have vivid memories about 1984 because my family was...

    India reports 10,256 new Covid cases, 68 deaths

    Asked to pay Rs 6, UP woman duped of Rs 18K