Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary on Wednesday adjourned the House for the day after BJP leaders created ruckus and raised a chair while Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was answering a question related to the road construction department.

As soon as the proceedings of the Assembly began, the leaders of BJP stormed into to the well of the House and started demanding resignation of Tejashwi Yadav, saying that a charge-sheeted person cannot enjoy a constitutional post.

Tejashwi was recently charge-sheeted in land for jobs case.

When the BJP legislators didn’t pay heed to the Speaker’s advice to go back to their seats, he adjourned the House for the day.

JD(U) MLA Shalini Mishra said: “This is a small session of just five days and we were prepared to ask questions about the issues related to the public but BJP leaders are not allowing the House to run smoothly. They unnecessarily disrupted the proceedings of the house. They raised chairs in such a manner that it could have hurt legislators. It is unparliamentary and objectionable.”

RJD MLA Sangeeta Kumari said: “They have destroyed the democracy in Maharashtra and made deputy CM a person, who in the past, was corrupt for them. It is a the double standard of BJP. They raised the chair and tried to attack legislators. The Centre is misusing CBI, ED, Income Tax against opposition leaders. Our leader is charge-sheeted in a case and it is pending in the court. The decision of the court will be the final. Why would Tejashwi Yadav give resignation in this case? He will not give resignation.”

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came to the Assembly along with Tejashwi Yadav.

