The Bihar Assembly was adjourned till lunch on Tuesday amid massive uproar by the BJP over Tejashwi Yadav continuing as Deputy Chief minister despite being charge- sheeted in the job-for-scam case.

The BJP MLAs rushed to the Well of the House and indulged in vandalism.

When his repeated pleas to maintain decorum fell on deaf ears, Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary adjourned the House till lunch.

After the adjournment, the protesting leaders headed by the Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha came out of the House and slammed the Nitish Kumar government for keeping a “charge-sheeted” person on the constitutional post.

“Tejashwi Yadav has been charge-sheeted in land-for-job case and he has no right to stay on the constitutional post. Despite all this, Nitish Kumar is not taking his resignation,” Sinha alleged.

“In the past also, there have been several leaders who had resigned on being charge-sheeted. Now, if Nitish Kumar has some faith in the country’s constitution, he should ask Tejashwi Yadav to step down and follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court,” Sinha said.

“Tejashwi Yadav holding the constitutional post confirms that Nitish Kumar’s zero tolerance is just an eyewash and that he has compromised with corruption. At a time when an FIR was registered on Jitan Ram Manjhi, Nitish Kumar had sought his resignation. Either, he should seek Tejashwi’s resignation or step down himself,” Sinha said.

