Bihar Assembly polls in 3 phases from Oct 28 to Nov 7, counting on Nov 10

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The elections for the 243 Assembly seats of Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 and November 7. The counting of votes will be on November 10, the Election Commission said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, “The Bihar elections will be held in three phases. Elections for the first phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3, and the third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7.”

He said that the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

He also said, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic situation, polling time has been increased by one hour. “Now the polling time will be between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.” he said.

–IANS

aks/dpb