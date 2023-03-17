The Bihar Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad on Friday arrested a key aide of Popular Front of India (PFI) head from the state’s East Champaran district, officials said.

The accused was identified as Irshad Ansari, a right hand man of PFI head Yaqub alias Sultan. Ansari is said to be the most wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and it has been looking for him for a long time.

A Bihar Police source said that the ATS has received specific intelligence about the movement of Ansari and that he would come to his native village Harpur Nag under Mehsi police station in the district.

Accordingly, a team was set up to raid the house of Ansari in the village. The ATS team took the help of East Champaran police and waited for the accused. As soon as he reached his house, it was raided and he was nabbed.

The ATS sleuths are questioning Ansari and have informed the NIA about his arrest.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested 5 operatives of PFI from Harpur Nag village on February 5.

