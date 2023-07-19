The Bhojpur police have arrested a Bangladeshi national for blackmailing a girl in Bihar’s Arrah district.

The accused has been identified as Apporva Bairagi alias Dipak Kumar, a native of Dharavshahi under the Kotlipada police station in Gopalganj district of Bangladesh.

Pramod Kumar Yadav, the Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur district, said: “A complainant named Vadini Ramita Singh (name changed), a resident of Maulabagh locality in Arrah, had filed an application with the Nawada police station against Appova Bairagi. In her complaint, she claimed that Apporva was involved in threatening his nephew and daughter about uploading some objectionable photos on social media.”

“As the matter was sensitive, we constituted a team and mounted technical surveillance on Apporva. We finally managed to trace him from Gaya district. We have raided the Gaya railway station and arrested the accused. The accused is under questioning to find out the number of girls he trapped and blackmailed,” Yadav said.

