Bihar BJP chief alleges corruption, writes to Nitish Kumar

Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal has written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, demanding a high level inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in various projects in the state. Jaiswal highlighted irregularities in the construction of about 14,000 rural roads, alleging collusion among engineers, contractors and politicians, in the letter.

“I have a proof of irregularities in my West Champaran constituency where a road was supposed to be constructed between Bawaiya-Sikhaiya villages under the Prime Minister rural road scheme, for which payment of about 95 lakh rupees was made to the engineers and contractors. No construction work has been taken up for the said project,” said Jaiswal giving details about how much money was withdrawn for the project and on which date.

Jaiswal alleged that even politicians are involved in the embezzlement of Rs 95 lakh which was meant for the construction of the road in West Champaran district.

He also cited irregularities in flood relief work by the government. “Shocking that an area was marked flood affected when no flood ever came and money is being siphoned off in the name of flood relief work,” he wrote in the letter dated November 6.

The Bihar BJP chief urged the chief minister to take immediate action against the engineers and contractors involved in corruption.

He also asked the chief minister to apprise him of the action taken by the government on the issue.

The BJP is an ally of the Janata Dal-United in Bihar and is a part of the state government.

–IANS

hindi-skp/bg