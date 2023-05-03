INDIA

Bihar BJP chief alleges Nitish earning Rs 10K crore from liquor mafias

Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that his party is earning Rs 10,000 crore from the liquor mafias in the state.

“Nitish Kumar, through his administration, is setting up liquor mafias in every village and earning Rs 10,000 crore from them which is going into his party fund. This is a big scam in Bihar,” Chaudhary said while sitting on a dharna at the mini secretariat in Sasaram on Wednesday.

Chaudhary had gone to Sasaram to meet Jawahar Prasad, former BJP MLA who was booked for allegedly stoking communal violence during Ram Navami this year.

However, the district administration did not give Chaudhary permission to meet Prasad, hence he sat on a dharna outside the mini secretariat in Sasaram and levelled allegations against Nitish Kumar.

“Nitish Kumar is releasing criminals from jail and arresting the saints. The criminals are taking advantage of his ‘memory loss’,” Chaudhary said.

