Bihar BJP chief attacks CM Nitish Kumar’s oppn unity campaign

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is planning to meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik for opposition unity, State BJP President Samrat Chaudhary has taken potshots at Kumar and said that he is meeting various opposition party leaders but is yet to announce their Prime Ministerial face for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Chaudhary slammed Nitish while comparing his opposition unity campaign to a Baraat, adding that “he is decorating the ‘Baraat’ but the whereabouts of the ‘groom’ is not known yet”.

The Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday announced that he will go to Odisha to meet Patnaik for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Nitish Kumar is not feeling good in Bihar. Hence, he is roaming here and there for breakfast and tea. He went to Mamata Didi for breakfast and tea and then went to see Akhilesh Yadav. Still, they are not saying who is the ‘groom’ and who will be his assistant,” the State BJP Chief added.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar’s claims that he was instrumental in giving political identity to Samrat’s father Shakuni Chaudhary, Chaudhary said: “Who is Nitish Kumar? When he was not born in politics, people knew my father Shakuni Chaudhary. I have never seen any leader who is a bigger turncoat than Nitish Kumar in the country. I am thinking of issuing a calendar of Nitish Kumar and mentioning his association with different political parties. He had cheated Karpoori Thakur and George Fernandez. Bihar is getting robbed during his tenure and his party is earning.”

Meanwhile, the Bihar Chief Minister reacted to the allegations of the State BJP Chief and said: “He was in RJD, then he came to JD-U and now he is in BJP. Everyone knows who brought his father into politics.”

20230504-170003

