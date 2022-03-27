After the inclusion of three MLAs of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in BJP, the state president of Bihar BJP Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday said that the party will take action against VIP president Mukesh Sahani, who is Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister in the state.

“Sahani did the damage to the Nishadh community during his tenure as animal husbandry and fisheries minister. I have written five letters to him for the welfare of the community, which he refused,” Jaiswal said in a statement.

“Now, the time has come for the action against Mukesh Sahani. We are taking it very seriously. We will apply pressure on Sahani to step down from his current post,” Jaiswal said.

Sahani is feeling the heat ever since three of his party MLAs changed the goal post and joined the BJP a few days ago. Sahani is also elected as MLC under BJP quota and became minister in Nitish government.

However, Sahani has claimed that it is a “special privilege” of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to remove him from the post. He will not resign from the post.

Meanwhile Chirag Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) said that it is an internal matter of NDA and they have to decide the fate of Sahani.

“I must say that such an incident take place in politics. He is not the first leader who is facing such a situation. Similar incident happened in my party too. He left the Mahagathbandhan after the model code of conduct imposed during the 2020 Assembly elections and joined NDA. I don’t know on which ground BJP formed the coalition with VIP,” Paswan said.

