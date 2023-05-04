After the Patna High Court on Thursday put an interim stay on the caste-based survey being conducted by the Bihar government, state BJP President Samrat Chaudhary blamed Nitish Kumar, saying that the survey has been stalled due to the failure of the Chief Minister.

“The Bihar government has failed to make solid arguments in the court. The Nitish Kumar government is failing to do any work in the state. Nitish Kumar has become a victim of memory loss. He is a Chief Minister who only believes in drama,” Chaudhary said.

“When Nitish Kumar had proposed the caste-based survey during an all-party meeting, the BJP had given a one-page note in support of it. We thought that Nitish Kumar will conduct the caste-based survey in a well-planned manner, but he has failed. He has been in power for 18 years, only to do drama,” Chaudhary said.

