INDIA

Bihar BJP chief says caste-based survey not happening due to Nitish’s failure

NewsWire
0
0

After the Patna High Court on Thursday put an interim stay on the caste-based survey being conducted by the Bihar government, state BJP President Samrat Chaudhary blamed Nitish Kumar, saying that the survey has been stalled due to the failure of the Chief Minister.

“The Bihar government has failed to make solid arguments in the court. The Nitish Kumar government is failing to do any work in the state. Nitish Kumar has become a victim of memory loss. He is a Chief Minister who only believes in drama,” Chaudhary said.

“When Nitish Kumar had proposed the caste-based survey during an all-party meeting, the BJP had given a one-page note in support of it. We thought that Nitish Kumar will conduct the caste-based survey in a well-planned manner, but he has failed. He has been in power for 18 years, only to do drama,” Chaudhary said.

20230504-223005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Killer of cop among 2 terrorists neutralized in Kashmir encounter

    Varanasi commissioner becomes 1st director of DRA

    Samsung Galaxy Flip4 to cost Rs 90K, Fold4 at Rs 1.55...

    Delhi: 8 held for selling fake IPL match tickets