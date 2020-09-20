Bihar BJP launches toll-free number for manifesto suggestions

Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP’s state unit launched a toll-free number on Sunday for receiving suggestions from the public for its election manifesto.

State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that the toll-free number 6357171717 has been launched for the common people, with a particular focus on farmers, where they can can now give a missed call and a dedicated call centre will send them a message alongwith a form.

“The netizens can fill up the form and send it back to the centre. A separate provision has also been made for dropping the form in a suggestion box set up in each of 38 districts of the state.

“Feedback of the common people from different backgrounds will help us to understand their grievances. The suggestions will be endorsed during preparation of the election manifesto for the Assembly election in Bihar. Our election manifesto will be based on job creations, economic development of youths and others,” Jaiswal said.

State Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar said: “Besides, we have also been taking suggestions of farmers, traders, students, charter accountants, cattle farmers, chicken farmers, fish farmers with the help of our Panchayti Raj members. They can also drop the forms in suggestion box of the Election Rath.”

“Our Prime Minister has given special package of Rs 20 lakh crore and over Rs 1 lakh crore is being allocated only for agriculture sector. Accordingly, the policies will be made for next five years.

The development rate of agriculture in Bihar has reached from 3 per cent to 11.5 per cent. The budget of Bihar has increased five folds and per capita income has mounted to to 7 folds during 15 years tenures of NDA government,” Kumar added.

