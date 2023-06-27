Uncategorized

Bihar: BJP leaders ask workers to make Amit Shah’s rally a success

BJP leaders in Bihar have asked the workers to make the Union Minister Amit Shah’s rally a grand-success by ensuring their participation in the rally which will be held in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on June 29.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, MP Rakesh Sinha and others have asked the BJP workers and members to assemble at Lakhisarai Gandhi Maidan on June 29 to make the rally successful.

“I feel proud of myself for being a part of the BJP. The Lotus symbol is our real candidate. Narendra Modi is the real leader and no one has the ability to compete with him,” Giriraj Singh said.

Rakesh Sinha said that Modi has asked us to raise the voice against corruption and corrupt people. “Those forces who do not want PM Modi to become stronger are against him,” he said.

BJP is celebrating nine years of the Narendra Modi government in the country and organising events in every state highlighting the achievements of the Modi-led government.

