A day after an 18-year-old youth was killed during the protest at the Kanti block in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, State BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal has levelled allegations against cabinet Minister Mohammad Israil Mansoori being involved in it.

While uploading a Facebook post, Jaiswal, attributing the statements of local protestors, alleged that the accused involved in Kanti firing are connected with Mansoori.

The BJP leader also alleged that the firing took place on his orders.

“The local residents are angry after the murder of an 18-year-old protester. They are claiming that the extortion is the reason for this incident and alleging that RJD leader and IT Minister Mansoori was involved in it. The shooters involved in firing have strong links with Mansoori,” Jaiswal said in a Facebook post.

“Nitish Kumar assured zero tolerance on crime and corruption. You also take high moral ground on delivering justice. You believe in quick action under the law and respect the constitution, if this is true then why are you not sacking the Minister from your cabinet, who is facing the charge of murder,” he added.

“If you are unable to see the terror of a RJD leader, it means you love the chair of Chief Minister and hence you are not taking action against him,” he said.

The locals of Kanti were on a ‘dharna’ (protest) at the gate of a thermal power plant on Thursday. At that time, some attackers came and opened fire on the protesters, claiming one life.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Kumar (18). He sustained a gunshot injury and died in the hospital. Following the incident, the locals chased the attackers and managed to nab two of them.

20230211-011002