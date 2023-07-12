The Bihar unit of BJP has decided to march to the Vidhan Sabha in Patna on July 13 to raise issues like domicile policy in teachers’ recruitment, corruption and rising incidents of crime in Bihar.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said: “Through this march, we will make this arrogant government realise the organised power of the people of the state.”

“Tejashwi Yadav had promised 10 lakh jobs at the first Cabinet meeting. He is in power for almost a year now and has held over 50 Cabinet meetings, but not single job has been created for the common people,” Sushil Modi said.

“The Nitish Kumar government should scrap the BPSC examination to recruit teachers. It has come out with such guidelines that one school has three teachers on the same subject,” he said.

The BJP leader also said that Nitish Kumar always makes tall claims on zero tolerance on corruption, but in reality he is seen roaming around with a charge-sheeted person, taking an indirect dig at Tejashwi Yadav, who has been named in the CBI charge sheet in the land-for-job scam.

