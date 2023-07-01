Bihar BJP will take out a march here from Gandhi Maidan to Vidhan Sabha on July 13 to show solidarity with teaching job aspirants who on Saturday protested against the state government’s decision to remove the domicile policy for the recruitment.

“We will seek reply on job promises made by Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar, and the deadline to fulfill it. We also demand that the CTET and BTET qualified candidates be recruited directly as government teachers in the state. Besides, the contractual teachers should be given status as Bihar government’s employees,” State BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary said on Saturday while announcing the solidarity march.

“We also demand that the salary of contractual teachers be paid. They have been waiting for the salary for the last 4 months,” Chaudhary said.

“The people of Bihar are miffed with the rising crime incidents in the state. The rule of law is completely destroyed in the state… No one is secure here,” the BJP leader said.

“I want to point out that the corruption is also at the highest level in the state. The way the bridge collapsed in Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge and no FIR has been registered till now is an example of corruption,” he added.

The state police resorting to lathi charge on job aspirants in Patna indicates that the Nitish Kumar government is “acting like a dictator”, Chaudhary said while referring to the police action against protesting job aspirants in Patna on Saturday.

“The grand alliance government has completed nine months in Bihar and not given a single job to any youth. Nitish Kumar is just wanting to retain his post of Chief Minister,” he said.

The monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly will commence on July 10.

