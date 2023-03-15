After the suspension of MLA Lakhindra Paswan for two days, BJP on Wednesday held a protest march till Raj Bhavan and handed over a memorandum to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the Vidhan Sabha Speaker was favouring the ruling parties and only penalising the BJP legislators.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs led by Vijay Kumar Sinha sat on a dharna outside the gate of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

“We are going to meet the governor of the state and urge him to intervene in the matter. We will not allow corrupt people to run the Bihar Assembly. We will not allow the Vidhan Sabha to become an office of the RJD. The MLAs of RJD act like goons in and outside of the Assembly and abuse us,” Sinha said.

“I have proposed that my MLA will apologise but I want the ruling party also to apologise,” Sinha added.

Meanwhile, parliamentary affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, after the starting of day 11 of the budget session in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, requested Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary to withdraw the suspension of the MLA and call the BJP legislators inside.

He said that the proceedings of Vidhan Sabha are incomplete in their absence.

The BJP MLA Lakhindra Paswan was suspended from the proceedings of Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday on the charge of breaking the microphone during the question hour. Following his suspension, the entire BJP walked out from the House.

