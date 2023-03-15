INDIA

Bihar BJP’s march to Raj Bhavan after MLA’s suspension

NewsWire
0
0

After the suspension of MLA Lakhindra Paswan for two days, BJP on Wednesday held a protest march till Raj Bhavan and handed over a memorandum to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the Vidhan Sabha Speaker was favouring the ruling parties and only penalising the BJP legislators.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs led by Vijay Kumar Sinha sat on a dharna outside the gate of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

“We are going to meet the governor of the state and urge him to intervene in the matter. We will not allow corrupt people to run the Bihar Assembly. We will not allow the Vidhan Sabha to become an office of the RJD. The MLAs of RJD act like goons in and outside of the Assembly and abuse us,” Sinha said.

“I have proposed that my MLA will apologise but I want the ruling party also to apologise,” Sinha added.

Meanwhile, parliamentary affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, after the starting of day 11 of the budget session in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, requested Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary to withdraw the suspension of the MLA and call the BJP legislators inside.

He said that the proceedings of Vidhan Sabha are incomplete in their absence.

The BJP MLA Lakhindra Paswan was suspended from the proceedings of Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday on the charge of breaking the microphone during the question hour. Following his suspension, the entire BJP walked out from the House.

20230315-140005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung unveils new lineup of vacuum cleaners in India

    PKL 9: U.P. Yoddhas put on defensive masterclass to defeat Tamil...

    Ayodhya’s boundaries to be expanded

    Kumaraswamy slams Union Minister for comments on Indian students in Ukraine