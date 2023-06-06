S.P. Singla Construction Pvt. Ltd has come under the scanner for its ongoing and completed projects in Assam after the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge it was developing at a cost of Rs 1,710 crore over the Ganga river in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district collapsed twice in just 14 months.

The dramatic collapse of the under-construction occurred for the second time on Sunday evening.

Following that, questions were raised whether the construction company should be allowed to go ahead with some key projects they have been handling in Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee will be given the responsibility to inspect the situation of bridges developed by S.P. Singla Construction Pvt. Ltd in Assam.

“S.P. Singla Construction Pvt. Ltd has built the Guwahati-North Guwahati and Kolia Bhomora Bridges on Brahmaputra River. Kolia Bhomora is an old bridge and it has been in good condition. However, we are asking IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee to inspect the construction work done by the company,” Sarma told reports on the sidelines of a program here.

The construction company is also building another two-lane bridge over Brahmaputra in Jogighopa.

The 4 km-long bridge is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 746.76 crores.

The firm is also constructing two major four-lane bridges over Subansiri and Luit rivers in Assam.

