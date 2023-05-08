Amid the massive violence in Manipur, Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani reached out to this Manipur counterpart and sought security and safe passage for the students from the state there.

Around 300 students from Bihar studying in the Central Agricultural University, the IIIT Manipur, and the NIT Manipur are trapped after the massive violence erupt in the state last week claiming the lives of more than 50 persons.

The Bihar government has received a list of 150 students with their mobile numbers who want to come home from Manipur. Hence the Chief Secretary talked to his Manipur counterpart and asked him to ensure their safe passage. Subhani also asked for maximum security in the educational institutions where students are living and studying there.

Sources have said that the Manipur government may lift curfew for some hours which would be used for their rescue.

Students from Patna, East Champaran, West Champaran, Saran, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Begusarai, Samastipur, Katihar, Khagaria, Madhepura and some other districts are studying in different universities of Manipur.

20230508-201203