INDIA

Bihar Chief Secy raises security of state’s students with Manipur counterpart

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the massive violence in Manipur, Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani reached out to this Manipur counterpart and sought security and safe passage for the students from the state there.

Around 300 students from Bihar studying in the Central Agricultural University, the IIIT Manipur, and the NIT Manipur are trapped after the massive violence erupt in the state last week claiming the lives of more than 50 persons.

The Bihar government has received a list of 150 students with their mobile numbers who want to come home from Manipur. Hence the Chief Secretary talked to his Manipur counterpart and asked him to ensure their safe passage. Subhani also asked for maximum security in the educational institutions where students are living and studying there.

Sources have said that the Manipur government may lift curfew for some hours which would be used for their rescue.

Students from Patna, East Champaran, West Champaran, Saran, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Begusarai, Samastipur, Katihar, Khagaria, Madhepura and some other districts are studying in different universities of Manipur.

20230508-201203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nagpur metro, passing through a 20-storeyed skyscraper, is operational

    No short cut to strengthening links with people: Rahul Gandhi

    Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s ‘Aaranya Kaandam’ to be remade in Hindi

    Jindal School of Government & Public Policy signs MoU with Australia’s...