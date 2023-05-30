The Bihar government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of ten people of the state who died after a bus fell into a trench in Jammu on Tuesday morning.

Expressing deep condolences on the loss of lives, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families.

According to officials, ten persons lost their lives, while 55 others were injured after a bus nose-dived into a trench.

All the victims were relatives and hailed from Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.

They had booked a bus to go to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra for a child’s ‘Mundan’ (shaving a child’s hair for the first time).

