INDIA

Bihar CM announces Rs 2L solatium to Jammu bus tragedy victims

NewsWire
0
0

The Bihar government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of ten people of the state who died after a bus fell into a trench in Jammu on Tuesday morning.

Expressing deep condolences on the loss of lives, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families.

According to officials, ten persons lost their lives, while 55 others were injured after a bus nose-dived into a trench.

All the victims were relatives and hailed from Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.

They had booked a bus to go to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra for a child’s ‘Mundan’ (shaving a child’s hair for the first time).

20230530-141404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The story behind Ayushmann’s pics with headless people in airplane

    Are you only going to show us drizzles? Dravid reveals what...

    2020 Lockdown cost state Rs 20K cr, people lost 80K cr:...

    BJD sweeps Attabira, Hindol NAC polls in Odisha