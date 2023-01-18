INDIA

Bihar CM evades question on his absence in Telangana rally called by KCR

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday ducked the question about his absence in the rally called by K. Chandrashekher Rao (KCR), the Chief minister of Telangana.

KCR has called for a mega rally in Telangana for the opposition unity against the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024 where big leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, leaders of the left parties are in attendance.

“What would you say on it,” Nitish Kumar said and smiled.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the finance minister of Bihar said: “If we are here then how would you say all opposition parties are going for the rally in Telangana.”

“I want to say that everyone is making efforts and if the efforts are honest, BJP will not come in power in 2024,” Chaudhary said.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar said that after the Samadhan Yatra, he will attend the budget session of Bihar Vidhan Sabha and go for the opposition unity in the country.

Though KCR visited Bihar in September 2022 but he did not give clear cut answers on the opposition prime ministerial candidates. The leaders of JD(U) and RJD were projecting Nitish Kumar as a prime minister of opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. KCR was asked several times then, but he had not given a clear cut answer on it.

He said that the opposition leaders will sit together to decide the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition parties.

