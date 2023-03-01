Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday assured the Assembly that he will call an all-party meeting to discuss compensation to the families of those who lost their loved ones in liquor tragedies.

He had earlier said that “Jo Piyega Wo Marega” after the Saran liquor tragedy, that claimed more than 100 lives and blinded many others, in the first week of January.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the the Governor’s speech during the third day of the Budget session, Nitish Kumar said that the opposition leaders are saying that people are dying due to the consumption of poisonous liquor.

“I am saying that those who are dying only due to their own fault. In 2016, I made a provision to give compensation through attaching the properties of the accused. If they were unable to give the compensation, the state government would help the first time offenders. But that provision was stayed by the court and we were unable to do anything on it,” he said.

“I want to raise awareness for the family members of those who lost their lives in liquor tragedy. We will ask them to take oath and also be aware of the consequences of drinking liquor,” he said.

“I want all parties to sit together and discuss this matter. Liquor ban does not belong only to my party. The decision was taken after the consensus from every party in 2016. Whatever decision will be taken on it, I will implement in the state,” he said.

