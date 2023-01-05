INDIA

Bihar Cong MLA gets one-year jail term in poll violation case

A special MP-MLA court of Bhagalpur has given one-year imprisonment to Congress Legislative Party leader and MLA Ajit Sharma.

The special court judge Vivek Kumar Singh on Wednesday found him guilty along with six of his associates for creating obstructions during the polling of 2020 Assembly election. The court, however, gave provisional bail to all of them immediately.

Ajit Sharma, who was the sitting MLA and then candidate of the Congress along with six of his associates, named Mohammad Riyajullah Ansari, Mohammad Safakatullah, Mohammad Niyajullah alias Azad, Mohammad Manjanuddin alias Chunna, Mohammad Niyajuddin and Mohammad Irfan Khan alias Sittu, obstructed the proceedings of election procedures and stopped the roaming voting vehicle in Bhikhanpur locality under Bhagalpur city constituency on November 3, 2020.

Following that incident, the duty magistrate Valmiki Kumar lodged an FIR against Ajit Sharma and his aides.

The special court pronounced them a 15-day jail term under the IPC section 341 and one-year imprisonment under IPC section 353. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each. In case they become defaulters, they have to pay Rs 3,000 extra as a fine.

