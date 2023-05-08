INDIA

Bihar Congress files FIR against K’taka BJP leader for ‘threat’ to Kharge

The Congress in Bihar led by its state unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Monday lodged an FIR against Karnataka BJP leader Manikant Rathore at the Patliputra police station here for a purported audio clip wherein Rathore could be heard threatening Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with dire consequences.

“We are frightened by such an audio clip in which BJP leader Manikant Rathore threatened Mallikarjun Kharge. We could face untoward incidents as the BJP leaders can try to eliminate us by giving contract to others,” Singh said.

“The BJP leadership can’t digest how Kharge, the son of Dalit labourer, became the national President of Congress. The BJP is anguished as the ‘Dharti Putra’ of Karnataka is getting the support of common people. The BJP is scared of losing the elections in Karnataka,” Singh said.

“We have lodged an FIR against Manikant Rathore and requested the police to investigate the threatening audio clip and take action against the BJP leader,” Singh said.

