INDIA

Bihar Congress MLA seeks ban on double-meaning Bhojpuri songs

Congress MLA Pratima Kumari has demanded the Nitish Kumar government ban the double-meaning Bhojpuri songs that target women.

She raised the issue of vulgarity in the Bhojpuri songs on Wednesday in the Bihar Assembly. Following her objections, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the planning, development and cultural minister in the Bihar government, assured the House to take action against it.

He said that the state government was serious about banning such songs. He further said that the police department has been also asked to keep vigilance in their respective areas and take action against the violators.

Such an issue was brought into the notice of the state government several times in the past. Even Nitish Kumar has given assurance to act on it, but the vulgarity in the Bhojpuri songs has not been curbed.

Pratima Kumari, the Congress MLA from Raja Pakar Assembly constituency, was not satisfied with the answer given by the minister.

She said that the makers of Bhojpuri songs are using double meaning gender related words, especially against women. “Such songs make everyone uncomfortable, especially women. The songs are frequently run in buses, three-wheelers and other modes of public transport in loud volume. The state government has neither penalised the makers nor the users of the vulgar songs,” Kumari said.

