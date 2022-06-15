INDIA

Bihar Congress to submit memorandum to Guv against ED grilling Rahul

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Congress leaders have decided to submit a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Thursday to protest against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi for three days in a row by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said: “The ED officials are unnecessarily harassing and victimising our leader Rahul Gandhi. The charges levelled against him are baseless and politically motivated. The ED officials are acting on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Just like Mahatma Gandhi fought against the British government, we are fighting a similar war against the Narendra Modi government. We will meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Thursday and place our perspective before him.”

Jha said the ED is calling Rahul Gandhi for questioning again and again as if he is a criminal.

“Everyone knows which family he belongs to and what his family has done for the country. Our leader Sonia Gandhi had twice refused the post of Prime Minister. How could such a family indulge in dynasty politics? Rahul Gandhi could have easily held any ministerial portfolio during the UPA rule, but he never did so. The NDA government is deliberately hrrasing our leaders,” Jha said.

20220615-223203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hot temper, cool parenting

    17-yr-old dies after alleged police torture in UP

    Woman named in abduction-cum-murder case finally in police net

    Will take everyone along, says Karnataka CM-designate Bommai