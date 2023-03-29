INDIA

Bihar cop arrested for shooting youth during vehicle checking

A Sub-Inspector of Police in Bihar’s Jahanabad has been arrested after he shot and critically injured a youth biker during vehicle checking, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police, Jahanabad, Dipak Ranjan said accused SI Chandrahas Kumar been booked under the charge of attempt to murder, while the SHO concerned has been sent to the police lines.

Chandrahas Kumar, who was deployed in Okri police outpost, was carrying out vehicle checking campaign in Anantpur village, when he shot Sudhir Yadav, who was returning from Jahanabad city on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m., after he did not stop the bike. Yadav, who was not wearing a helmet or carrying a driving license, panicked after seeing police checking at Anantpur village, and turned his bike around to flee.

The SI then opened fire at him, hitting him in the back. The condition of Yadav remains critical.

Following the incident, the SP took the matter seriously and immediately sent Ghosi SDOP Ashok Kumar Pandey for investigation. Based on his report, the SP has directed the officials to arrest the SI for unnecessarily shooting at an innocent person and putting his life into danger.

