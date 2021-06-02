A DSP rank officer of the Bihar Police has been booked for allegedly raping a minor in Gaya district, an official said.

The FIR against Kamal Kant Prasad was registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in the women police station on the direction of district court. Prasad allegedly committed the crime at his official residence during Dushahara celebrations in 2017 and his wife made the video of the incident and filed a complaint. The victim was his domestic help.

Women police station SHO Ravi Ranjana said: “The DSP’s wife complained before authorities including the district police. A CID investigation in this regard was underway since then.”

After prosecution lawyer Kaiser Sarfuddin presented vital proof, including the video evidence and statement of the victim under Section 164 of the CrPC, Justice Neeraj Kumar, of the special POCSO court, directed district police to register FIR against the police officer on May 27.

“We have registered the FIR against the accused officer and the matter is under investigation,” Ranjana said.

–IANS

ajk/vd