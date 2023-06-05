INDIA

Bihar cop shot at by bike-borne assailants

A police officer was shot at by unidentified robbers in Bihar’s Purnea district.

Aamir Jawaid, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Purnea confirmed the incident.

He told IANS that Manish Chandra, the in-charge of Madhubani TOP police station has sustained gunshot injury. He was admitted to the Purnea Medical College and Hospital and is out of danger.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Chandra came to know that some criminals were assembling at the Ford company Chowk. Acting on the lead, he went there in civil dress for the recce. When he saw two-six persons travelling on two Pulsar bikes, he signalled them to stop. But, the bike-borne assailants opened fire at him, said Jawaid.

The officer sustained gunshot injury and collapsed on the ground.

He was rescued by passers by and taken to the hospital.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers. They will be put behind the bars soon,” Jawaid said.

