The police in Bihar have initiated a probe after a video in which some miscreants can be seen harassing a young couple and molesting the woman in the presence of her partner surfaced on the Internet on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place in a village in Gaya district of Bihar.

The accused uploaded the video on social media on Monday. When the accused persons noticed a couple seated on an agricultural field, they asked both to stand up, and began filming them.

The miscreants pinned down the girl and molested her in front of her partner.

She can be heard in the video pleading with them to leave her. Her partner was also trying to save her but he was overpowered by the accused.

When the video came to the notice of Himanshu, Gaya SP (City), he immediately constituted a team headed by DSP Mohammad Khurshid Alam to investigate the incident.

“We have received a video wherein some miscreants were involved in molesting a girl. We immediately constituted a team to identify the accused. They will be be put behind the bars soon,” Himanshu said.

20230529-213605