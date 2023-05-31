The husband of ward councillor in Bihar’s Begusarai and his two sons were arrested on Wednesday on charges of attempt to rape, physical assault and chopping off the hair of the victim, police said.

A woman of ward number 2 of Bhakhri locality was kidnapped by Shams Tabrez and his men on May 30 and they tried to rape her. They also brutally beat and chopped off her hair.

The victim registered an FIR against them in Bhakhri police station and the accused were arrested.

The victim was married to a person in Rajasthan but she returned to her native place, and allegedly had an affair with person of the area and the latter’s wife complained to the ward councillor.

After this, Shams Tabrez went to the house of victim and took her away to his own place and attempted to rape her. He also asked his men to chop her hair as well.

“We have registered an FIR against Shams Tabrez and arrested him. We have also arrested his two sons who were also involved in misbehaving and chopping her hair,” Begusarai’s Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said.

20230531-221201