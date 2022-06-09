INDIA

Bihar couple begs for money to get son’s body released from govt mortuary

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a poor couple in Bihar’s Samastipur was forced to beg to collect Rs 50,000 as bribe for the mortuary staff of a government hospital to get the body of their dead son.

The victim Mahesh Thakur and his wife begged for an entire day in the localities of Samastipur on Wednesday. An official of the post-mortem house had demanded Rs 50,000 from them to release the body.

Samastipur civil surgeon Dr S.K. Chaudhary confirmed the incident.

“We have learnt from the mediapersons about the demand of Rs 50,000 from a parent to release the body. Such an act is against humanity. We have initiated action against the alleged employee of the post-mortem house,” Chaudhary said.

Mahesh Thakur is a native of Kasbe Ahar village under Tajpur police station. His mentally unstable son had gone missing since May 25 this year.

On June 7, a body was recovered from an area under the Musrigharari police station. The police recovered the unidentified body and sent it for post-mortem.

As the missing complaint was registered in the Tajpur police station, local police contacted Mahesh Thakur to identify the body. When he reached the post-mortem house, the employees initially refused to show the body. When they repeatedly requested the employees, they allowed them to identify the body in the mortuary.

When Mahesh identified the body as that of his son, the employees present at the mortuary demanded Rs 50,000 to release it. When Mahesh’s pleadings did not move their hearts, he and his wife went to the nearby localities and begged for money. They were seen knocking on the doors to collect money. A video in this regard went viral on social media.

After the viral video was reported to Chaudhary, he intervened and handed over the body to the hapless parents.

20220609-100604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two killed in chopper crash at Raipur airport

    Mamata urges Modi to withdraw extension of BSF’s jurisdiction in Bengal

    Honey-trapped IAF jawan held for espionage

    H&M Foundation awards 5 innovations