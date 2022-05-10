INDIA

Bihar court held Sharad Yadav guilty of violating model code of conduct

District court of Bihar Sharif held veteran leader Sharad Yadav guilty of model code of conduct violation on Tuesday.

A case was filed in Bihar Sharif against Yadav for his alleged involvement in violating model code of conduct during 2015 Assembly election in the district.

A hearing in this regard was held in the court of ACJM-1 Nandu Kumar on Tuesday where Yadav appeared through video conferencing, wherein the veteran leader admitted the violation of norms by him during the election.

Accordingly, the court has imposed a penalty of Rs 2,500 on Yadav which he deposited in the court.

