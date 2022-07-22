A court in Bihar’s Saran on Friday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for gang-raping a minor girl in 2019.

ADJ-cum-POCSO court judge Suman Kumar Diwakar also slapped a Rs 25,000 penalty to each of the three accused, named Upendra Singh, Ranjit Kumar and Ajit Kumar.

The accused are natives of Thikaha village under Gadkha police station.

Public Prosecutor Surendra Nath Singh said: “The accused committed the gang rape with a minor girl on December 4, 2019. The victim went to an agricultural field to meet her boyfriend. The three accused Upendra Singh, Ranjit Kumar and Ajit Kumar cornered them and they gang raped the victim one by one.”

The accused also made video clips of the incident and threatened to upload the video on social media. The victim immediately narrated her ordeal to her mother and lodged an FOR on December 5, 2019.

“During the investigation, we have brought medical evidence and the statement of 6 witnesses including her boyfriend and the doctor who conducted the medical examination at that time. The sexual assault with the victim was proven in the court. Hence, the POCSO court has given the maximum quantum of punishment to the accused,” Singh said.

20220722-213203