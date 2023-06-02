The district court in Bihar’s Gopalganj on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on former MP Anirudh Prasad alias Sadhu Yadav, the brother in-law of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, in a case related to violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

During the hearing in the court of CJM Manvendra Singh, Sadhu Yadav pleaded for forgiveness as it was his first such offence.

He also said that he is having health issues and had recently undergone surgey in his eyes.

The court noted Sadhu Yadav’s arguments and gave him relief from jail term, noting that if he repeats any such offence in the future, he will have to serve a jail term of six months.

Sadhu Yadav was the BSP candidate from the Gopalganj Assembly seat, and the circle officer of the region had lodged an FIR against him on October 16, 2020 for holding a road show from Hagiyapur to Monia Chowk without permission. He had assembled more than 400 people for the road show.

The court took cognizance of the FIR on June 4, 2021 and asked Sadhu Yadav to file a reply.

