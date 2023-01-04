Bihar DGP R.S. Bhatti has picked two IPS officers to tackle Maoist groups and inter-state gangs active in the state.

The initiative was taken after ADGP, Operation, Sunil Maan Singh Khopre demanded a DIG and SP rank officer to carry out operations against the Maoist groups and inter-state gangs.

The DGP has picked DIG, Central Division, Armed Special Police, Jayant Kant, and SP, ATS, Sanjay Kumar for the jobs, as per a letter issued on January 3. These two are considered as the most efficient officers in Bihar. They will also look after the operation of STF as well.

Law and order is a big issue in Bihar and Nitish Kumar brought Bhatti as DGP to make the state crime free.

Sources have said that he is in action mode and making tactical strategies to neutralise criminals.

