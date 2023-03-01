After the huge uproar in the Assembly over the arrest of Galwan martyr’s father Raj Kapoor Singh, Bihar Police has taken cognisance of the matter and initiated high-level inquiry into the matter.

Singh’s son Jay Kishore Singh was among those martyred in the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.

DGP R.S. Bhatti directed the Vaishali police to constitute a team to investigate the incident. The Vaishali police are facing charges of humiliating and thrashing Singh during his arrest on Monday night. The Vaishali police was also directed to submit the report in a time bound manner and take necessary action if any official was involved in misbehaving with the martyr’s father.

Singh’s son Nand Kishore alleged that the SHO, Jandaha, Vishvanath Ram came to his house in Kajari Bujurg on Sunday night and humiliated his father, using abusive language against him him and dragged him into the police van. Based on his statement, several media organisations published a report.

Complainant Harinath Ram had registered two FIRs in 2019 and January 23, 2023 against Singh for encroaching his land as well as the government road to building a monument for his martyred son.

During the police investigation, the officials said that it was found that Singh has encroached on the land of the complainant as well as the government property and due to the monument, the road was blocked and villagers were facing the problems. Hence, Jandaha SDPO Poonam Keshri visited the village and gave Singh 15 days to remove the monument from the government as well as the land belonging to Harinath Ram.

Based on the FIR, SHO Vishwanath Ram, went with the police force to Kajri Bujurg village on Monday night and arrested Singh.

The BJP legislators created huge ruckus inside Bihar Assembly on Wednesday, alleging that the state Police humiliated a man whose son had given supreme sacrifice for the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, supporting the Bihar Police, said that the action against Singh was taken as per the law. He also said that the way the BJP legislators created a ruckus, they seemed prepared to do “goondaism” inside the Assembly.

Speaker Awadesh Narayan Singh had given time to Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha to put his point on this issue but BJP MLAs did not listen and walked out from the house.

